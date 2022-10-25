Thybulle finished Monday's 120-106 win over the Pacers with no counting stats across two minutes.
Thybulle appears to be fully subtracted from the rotation at the moment. He's logged just five total minutes despite being active for all four of Philadelphia's contests thus far.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Not starting Wednesday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Active Thursday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Questionable Thursday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Hits rock-bottom offensively•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Set to miss Game 6 at Toronto•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains out for Game 4•