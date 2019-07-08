76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Continues surging in loss
Thybulle managed 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during the 76ers' 84-81 overtime loss to the Thunder in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.
The 2019 first-round pick put together his second straight double-digit scoring effort, and he also continued to showcase his signature defensive skills. Thybulle has recorded five blocks over the last two contests alone, and he's certainly providing 76ers brass and fans alike with plenty of reasons to smile during the early going in Las Vegas.
