76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Enters starting five
Thybulle will start Friday's game against the Knicks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With both Al Horford (rest) and Josh Richardson (hamstring) out, coach Brett Brown will turn to Furkan Korkmaz and Thybulle to join the starting five. In Thybulle's two previous starts, he's averaged 1.5 points, 2.0 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.0 rebound.
