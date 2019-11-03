Thybulle is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game at Portland, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Thybulle will make his second start of the season with Joel Embiid serving the front end of a two-game suspension Saturday. The rookie first-round pick is averaging 5.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3.0 steals in 21.8 minutes through his first four games.