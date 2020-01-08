76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Expected back Thursday
Thybulle (knee) is expected to play Thursday against the Celtics, Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Thybulle has missed the past seven games due to a sprained right knee, but he should be back Thursday. In December, he averaged 6.4 points, 1.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 rebounds in 22.2 minutes.
