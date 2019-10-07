Thybulle (ankle) is expected to be available for Tuesday's preseason game against Guangzhou, Rich Hofman of The Athletic reports.

Thybulle rolled his ankle during a pre-camp workout, but it no longer appears to be an issue, as coach Brett Brown told the media Monday that he expects to have a healthy roster heading into Tuesday. Thybulle, a rookie out of Washington, will have a chance to earn a role as a three-and-D option off the bench, and he carries some fantasy intrigue after putting up exceptionally gaudy steals and blocks numbers at the college level.