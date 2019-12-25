76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Facing 2-to-4 week timeline
The 76ers believe Thybulle will need 2-to-4 weeks to recover from his sprained right knee, though the club is optimistic he'll receive clearance to play one he's re-evaluated at the short end of that timetable, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
The knee injury is a disappointing speed bump in what's been a promising rookie campaign for Thybulle, but the issue doesn't look to be anything that will derail his season entirely. If he receives a positive report once he's re-evaluated, Thybulle should immediately resume practicing and could return to game action by early-to-mid January. In the meantime, James Ennis and Furkman Korkmaz should benefit the most from claiming a few extra minutes at either wing spot.
