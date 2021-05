Thybulle finished Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Wizards with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five blocks and four steals.

Thybulle needed only 20 minutes of action off the bench to post one of the more unique stat lines of the season -- particularly for a wing. It was just the 20th time in NBA playoff history that a player recorded at least four steals and five blocks. Through two games (34 minutes), the defensive ace out of Washington has totaled seven blocks and six steals.