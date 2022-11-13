Thybulle produced three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 win over the Hawks.

Thybulle shifted into the starting lineup with De'Anthony Melton ruled out due to back stiffness. Unfortunately, that's where the good news ends for Thybulle who barely troubled the scorers despite playing 30 minutes. The season has been a disaster for Thybulle thus far and based on what we saw here, there is very little reason to think he gets back on track anytime soon. He can be left on the wire in just about every format.