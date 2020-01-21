76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Four steals Monday
Thybulle tallied three points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 117-111 win over the Nets.
Thybulle has started four straight games, averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 steals in 31.3 minutes. While he will likely continue to be mostly a non-factor on offense, Thybulle's defensive stats are some of the most potent in the league. If he maintains a steal percentage and block percentage both above 3.5 percent, he'll be only the second player in NBA history to achieve the feat (minimum 700 minutes played). The only other player to reach those marks was Gerald Wallace during the 2005-06 season.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Records four rejections, two swipes•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Starting Wednesday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Plays 19 minutes in return•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Expected back Thursday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Participates in Tuesday's practice•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains out Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...