Thybulle tallied three points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 117-111 win over the Nets.

Thybulle has started four straight games, averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 steals in 31.3 minutes. While he will likely continue to be mostly a non-factor on offense, Thybulle's defensive stats are some of the most potent in the league. If he maintains a steal percentage and block percentage both above 3.5 percent, he'll be only the second player in NBA history to achieve the feat (minimum 700 minutes played). The only other player to reach those marks was Gerald Wallace during the 2005-06 season.