76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Four steals, two blocks in win
Thybulle totaled eight points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four steals, three rebounds, and two blocks in 20 minutes during Monday's 105-103 win over the Hawks.
Thybulle was everywhere defensively and even sank a pair of treys. He was the only 76er reserve to see more than 13 minutes, and Thybulle's ability to sink outside shots and accumulate steals and blocks is earning him lots of minutes early in the year, especially considering he's on a championship-contending club.
