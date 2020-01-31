76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Gets starting nod
Thybulle is starting Thursday against Atlanta, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Thybulle came off the bench Tuesday against the Warriors, but with Al Horford (knee) ruled out for Thursday's clash, he'll get another chance to run with the first unit. He's averaging 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over his last six starts.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Swipes five in 36 minutes•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Four steals Monday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Records four rejections, two swipes•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Starting Wednesday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Plays 19 minutes in return•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...