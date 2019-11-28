Thybulle put up 15 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, three rebounds, two blocks and one assist in a win over the Kings on Wednesday.

The level of impact Thybulle brings to games typically goes unseen in the box score. Not this time. The rookie was defending well, hustling all over the court and actually putting up solid numbers in this one. Thybulle is a hustle stat machine, but, barring an injury to a teammate this season, he likely won't see a role much larger than what he got in this game. He's worth keeping an eye on to see if he can string together a few games like this one though.