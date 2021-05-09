Thybulle went to the locker room during the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Pistons, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.
It's not clear if Thybulle will return. If he doesn't, there could be more minutes available for Tyrese Maxey and George Hill.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Starting vs. Pistons•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Rakes in defensive stats•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Shifts to bench•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Racks up five defensive stats in loss•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Starting vs. Suns•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Records three steals off bench•