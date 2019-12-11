76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Grabs career-high five boards
Thybulle collected 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 win over the Nuggets.
Thybulle hauled in a career-best five boards while draining at least three treys for the third time through the first five games of December. Josh Richardson (hamstring) returned to the lineup following a six-game absence but struggled and saw just 19 minutes. Even on nights when Richardson has it going, Thybulle is capable of playing multiple positions and will likely continue to receive no shortage of opportunities if he keep playing so well.
