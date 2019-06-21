76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Heading to Philadelphia

Thybulle was selected by the 76ers with the 20th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The 76ers traded the 24th and 33rd picks in the draft to the Celtics in order to snag the 20th overall pick and select Thybulle. Thybulle was a four-year starter at Washington, averaging 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 3.5 steals, and 2.3 blocks in 36 games as a senior this past season. He's not a dominant scorer but is one of the best defenders in this draft class and should slot in as a backup guard or small forward for Philadelphia this coming season.