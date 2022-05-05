Thybulle closed with two rebounds, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Heat.
Wednesday marked the most minutes Thybulle has logged in a postseason game without scoring. Additionally, it marked his first game all season without attempting a shot. Thybulle finished with a minus-six in the box score and is struggling to offset his offensive ineptitude.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Set to miss Game 6 at Toronto•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains out for Game 4•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Officially ineligible for Game 3•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't be available in Toronto•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Returns to starting five•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Not starting Saturday•