Thybulle is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports.
With a number of regulars out, Thybulle will get the starting nod at one of the forward spots. The rookie had two points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in Sunday's loss to Portland.
