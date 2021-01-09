Thybulle (health and safety protocols) won't play Saturday against the Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Thybulle was one of several players who didn't clear the league's health and safety protocols ahead of Saturday's game, and he'll be unable to play against Denver. Tyrese Maxey should see increased run in Thybulle's absence.
