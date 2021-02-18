Thybulle will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

The 23-year-old will make his first start of the season with Ben Simmons unable to play Wednesday due to an illness. Thybulle is averaging 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 17.2 minutes this season, so he's unlikely to find fantasy relevance even with an increased workload.