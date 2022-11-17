Thybulle (ankle) wasn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus Milwaukee.
Despite missing the last two days of practice due to an ankle injury, Thybulle seems ready to go for Friday's game. Thybulle is averaging 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 13.1 minutes across 13 games as a defensive-minded wing.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Misses practice again Thursday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Another poor night with first unit•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Flops in starting role Saturday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Starting for injured Melton•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Available Friday•