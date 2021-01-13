Thybulle (COVID-19 protocols) is probable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
The 23-year-old was previously expected to be sidelined until Saturday, but the situation has apparently shifted, and he should be back on the court Thursday. Thybulle is averaging 13.9 minutes in eight appearances this season, and he figures to return to a similar role once fully cleared for game action.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Likely out until at least Saturday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Ruled out Monday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Ineligible against Denver•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Questionable for Saturday's game•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Plays 16 minutes•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: To see bigger role with Korkmaz out•