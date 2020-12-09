Thybulle was limited during Tuesday's group workout due to a sprained left ankle, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Thybulle's status for the preseason opener Dec. 15 against the Celtics is in jeopardy. During camp, he'll likely be fighting with Danny Green and Seth Curry for a starting job, assuming he can get healthy.
