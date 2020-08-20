Thybulle registered two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 Game 2 loss against the Celtics.

Thybulle was included in the starting five as a defensive-minded presence that could help Philadelphia slow down the likes of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but both players reached the 20-point mark so the rookie wasn't able to make much of an impact. With the Sixers down 0-2 in the series and Thybulle offering limited offensive upside, he could very well head back to the bench ahead of Game 3 on Friday.