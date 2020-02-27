76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Logs 15 minutes versus Cleveland
Thybulle had four points (2-5 FG), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 loss to the Cavaliers.
Thybulle hasn't seen 20 minutes in six straight games, and he had been held scoreless in three straight prior to this one. Acquiring Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson at the trade deadline has resulted in slightly less minutes for Thybulle of late, and that trend seems somewhat likely to continue going forward.
