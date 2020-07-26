Thybulle had two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 loss to the Thunder.

Thybulle pitched in defensively as per usual but struggled with his shot and amassed three turnovers. It may be hard for Thybulle to maintain a consistent role going forward this season, as veterans Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson could get the nod come playoff time.