Thybulle tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four steals, two blocks, one rebound and one assist over 25 minutes in Sunday's 119-110 win over the Pacers.

Thybulle came within one point of tying his season high in scoring, but he was especially productive defensively against Indiana. He played a season-high 25 minutes in the win and has now recorded at least three steals in each of the last three games while totaling four blocks over the past two contests.