Thybulle scored seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding four steals, two blocks, two rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's 134-96 win over the Rockets.

The rookie's role has grown since Ben Simmons (knee) went down, and while Thybulle's offensive game remains a work in progress, his length and athleticism have made him an impact player on defense. Over his last five games in the Orlando bubble, Thybulle averaged 5.6 points, 3.6 boards, 2.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 assists in 26.2 minutes.