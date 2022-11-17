76ers coach Doc Rivers said Thybulle (ankle) was held out Thursday's practice, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After missing the last two days of practice, it seems unlikely Thybulle will be ready to go for Friday's game versus the Bucks. If Thybulle can't play, his next opportunity will be Saturday's game versus the Timberwolves.
