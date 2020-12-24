Thybulle saw less than one minute of action in Wednesday's season-opening win over the Wizards.

It's clear that Thybulle is not in coach Doc Rivers' regular rotation to begin the year, as he entered the game for just one defensive possession late in the fourth quarter. After the game, Rivers acknowledged the situation and promised that Thybulle would eventually get an opportunity. "I mean, Matisse missed some time in camp," Rivers said. "The young fellas (Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton) are playing great, I thought in the first half, he was terrific. Matisse will get his chance and I tell him that every day." Thybulle was perhaps the NBA's best defensive rookie last season, and he ranked near the top of the league leaderboard in steals and steals per minute.