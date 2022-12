Thybulle will operate off the bench during Monday's matchup against the Raptors.

Thybulle drew back-to-back starts but will return to his usual bench role Monday, as Tobias Harris reclaims his spot in the first five following a one-game absence due to a back injury. Across 17 appearances as a reserve, Thybulle has averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game.