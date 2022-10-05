Thybulle will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Thybulle started Monday's preseason opener against the Nets and contributed three points, one rebound and three steals across 18 minutes of action. He'll come off the bench for Philadelphia's second preseason game as P.J. Tucker replaces him in the starting five.
