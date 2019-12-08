Play

Thybulle rolled his right ankle and won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Thylbulle didn't score in nine minutes prior to leaving the game due to the injury. The 22-year-old should be considered questionable at best for the second half of the back-to-back Sunday against the Raptors.

More News
Our Latest Stories