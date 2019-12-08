76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Out with ankle injury
Thybulle rolled his right ankle and won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Thylbulle didn't score in nine minutes prior to leaving the game due to the injury. The 22-year-old should be considered questionable at best for the second half of the back-to-back Sunday against the Raptors.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Six dimes in 31 minutes off bench•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Enters starting five•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Goes perfect from the field•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Provides two steals in win•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Returns to rotation•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Back to bench•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...