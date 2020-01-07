Play

Thybulle (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Thybulle took part in a scrimmage with some of Philadelphia's reserve along with members of the player development staff, per Winters. He's missed seven straight games due to a right knee sprain, but if he fares well in practice Wednesday, he could be cleared to return for Thursday's clash with Boston.

