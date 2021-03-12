Thybulle tallied 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt) five steals, four rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes in Thursday's win over the Bulls.

Over his last six games, Thybulle totaled just 16 points on 6-for-20 shooting while breaking the 20-minute plateau just once. Thursday, he made all five of his shots, including his three treys, en route to a season-high 13 points. Thybulle also made a difference on the defensive side of the ball, tying a career best with five steals. While he can be counted on for some steals, he doesn't contribute all that much on the offensive end, especially when the 76ers are at full strength, to be fantasy relevant.