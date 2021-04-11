Thybulle recorded three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Saturday's win over the Thunder.

The 24-year-old received the start Saturday with Tobias Harris (knee) and Danny Green (hip) out and racked up three steals and two blocks while adding a three-pointer. Thybulle is averaging just 2.4 attempts over his last five games, so don't expect him to score much even if he continues to start. Until Harris and Green return to the lineup, feel free to stream the second-year guard if you need steals and low-end blocks.