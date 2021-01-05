Thybulle had four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals during a 118-101 win against the Hornets on Monday.

Forkan Korkmaz's thigh injury has given him more minutes off the bench in recent games. Thybulle averaged 15.3 minutes over his past four matchups and will likely continue averaging that amount until Korkmaz is healthy. Unfortunately, the sophomore's production will likely stay the same despite an increase in playing time.