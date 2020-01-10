76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Plays 19 minutes in return
Thybulle saw 19 minutes of action in Thursday's win over Boston.
It was Thybulle's first game since Dec. 21, as he missed seven games with a knee injury. The rookie saw close to his usual workload off the bench, finishing scoreless with five rebounds and two assists.
