76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Plays just 17 minutes Saturday
Thybulle finished with three points, two steals, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 129-128 victory over Portland.
Thybulle entered the starting lineup om Saturday but ended with a mediocre line. The three defensive stats are nice but the lack of other production somewhat negates that part of his game. He is arguably the best steals and blocks streamer available but he is really only going to fill a specific need on your team. If you are in desperate need of defensive numbers, he is worth bringing on to your squad.
