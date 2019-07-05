Thybulle totaled seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes in the 76ers' 107-106 win over the Bucks in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.

Thybulle was selected with the No. 20 pick in this year's draft and lauded for his excellent defense as a senior at Washington. He showcased those defensive abilities in his Summer League debut with three swipes and two defensive boards.