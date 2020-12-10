Thybulle (ankle) practiced Thursday, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.
Thybulle had been limited in workouts due to a sprained left ankle, but he's now healthy enough to practice. It's likely he'll be available for the 76ers' preseason opener Tuesday against the Celtics.
