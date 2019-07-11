76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Produces another strong showing
Thybulle finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals over 22 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Pistons in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.
Thybulle had another strong showing for Philadelphia by stuffing the stat sheet on Wednesday. His excellent defensive abilities have not been overstated, as the Washington product has racked up a combined 13 blocks/steals in four games in the Las Vegas Summer League.
