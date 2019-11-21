76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Provides two steals in win
Thybulle posted seven points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in Wednesday's 109-104 win against the Knicks.
After inconsistent shooting to start to the season (23.8 percent of field goals in October), Thybulle has picked it up, currently making 40 percent of his shots in November. Although the 22-year-old is known for his defense, the increased shooting percentage is a good sign for the rookie and could lead to more consistent minutes going forward.
