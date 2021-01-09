Thybulle is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to health and safety protocols.
Thybulle has seen consistent playing time off the bench recently, but he's one of several 76ers who are questionable for Saturday's game. If he's unable to play, Tobias Harris (undisclosed) and Tyrese Maxey could see increased usage.
