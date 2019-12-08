76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Questionable Sunday
Thybulle (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against Toronto, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Thybulle was forced to exit Saturday's game early after suffering a right ankle injury. If he's held out, Shake Milton, James Ennis and Mike Scott would all figure to see a slight boost in minutes.
