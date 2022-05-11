Thybulle is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Heat due to left foot soreness.
Thybulle has had a limited offensive impact early in the second-round series against Miami, averaging 2.8 points in 16.4 minutes per game. If he's unavailable for Game 6, Furkan Korkmaz should see an uptick in playing time.
