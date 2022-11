Thybulle (ankle) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Knicks, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Thybulle sprained his ankle during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards. Thybulle has yet to score over six points in a game this season, and his fantasy value mostly comes from his steals and blocks. The fourth-year forward's next opportunity to play will be Monday's game against the Spurs if he doesn't play Friday.