Thybulle scored zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Suns.

Thybulle was in the starting lineup against the Suns and despite the fact he failed to score, he still managed to contribute on the defensive end of the floor. At this stage, Thybulle is the ultimate defensive streamer and so if you can overlook his obvious fantasy flaws, he can have value, even in competitive leagues.