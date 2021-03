Thybulle had 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three steals in Sunday's win over the Spurs.

Thybulle moved to the bench with Ben Simmons back in the lineup, but he needed only 17 minuets to record his fourth consecutive multi-steal game. The second-year guard is not much of a fantasy consideration right now, unless you're in desperate need of steals. Even in limited minutes this season (18.5 MPG), Thybulle is posting 1.5 steals per contest.