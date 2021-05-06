Thybulle collected five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four blocks, three steals, two assists and two rebounds in a 135-115 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Thybulle had an impressive performance on the defensive end, recording a new season-high block total and totaling more defensive stats (seven) than he has in any other game this season. The forward has scored in double figures in just four games since the All-Star break, but he's stayed fantasy relevant by averaging 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in the second half of the year.